High Court declares constable’s death in 2013 unnatural

Declaring that a CRPF constable, who was found mysteriously hanging near Dharampur railway station in Himachal Pradesh in January 2013, had died an “unnatural death”, the Delhi High Court has directed the Centre to enhance the compensation paid to the deceased’s wife.

A Bench of Justices Muralidhar and Talwant Singh rejected the Centre’s submission that there are “no new facts/evidence” brought to their notice during re-evaluation which would indicate that the death is anything other than suicide.

The High Court’s decision came on the petition of the widow of the deceased constable contesting the decision of the Court of Inquiry (CoI), instituted by CRPF, that her husband had committed suicide.

On January 9, 2013 the constable was found hanging in a bushy area near from Dharampur Railway Station.

Three of his colleagues who had accompanied him in a journey from Kalka railway station to Dharampur railway station identified him.

The medical certificate declared that he had died by suicide. The CoI accepted it and on the basis of the same, ₹6.5 lakh was paid to the constable’s widow and ₹2.5 lakh was paid to the parents of the deceased.

The widow, in her petition, contended that she was not provided the reasons and the circumstances under which her husband had died. Not even the post-mortem report or the report of the CoI was provided to her, she said.

Following her plea, the High Court had directed that the report of the CoI be provided to her.

On examining it, she found numerous “inconsistencies” in the CoI, such as there was no note left behind by the deceased nor was there any eyewitness.

She contended that her husband was around 6-feet-tall whereas he was said to have been found hanging from a pillar of a height of 4.7 feet and the length of the bandage/rope was 3.7 feet, making the theory of suicide by hanging entirely unbelievable.

Taking note of her argument, the High Court rejected the report of the CoI and a subsequent submission of the Deputy Inspector General of Police that no new facts/evidences came up during re-evaluation.

“The court accepts the plea that the death of the petitioner’s husband should be declared as an unnatural death,” the High Court said.

Risk fund, ex-gratia

It directed the Central government to pay the constable’s widow a sum of ₹4 lakh from the ‘Risk Fund’ and another ₹10 lakh as ex-gratia amount on account of death occurring due to accident in the course of performance of duties.