High Court closes case seeking monitoring of anti-COVID steps

The Delhi High Court on Thursday closed the proceedings in a case, seeking to monitor the measures being taken to combat the spread of COVID-19, noting that the Centre and the State have already provided adequate healthcare facilities.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh said petitioner Triveni Potekar, a lawyer, can approach an appropriate forum again if required in future.

Central government counsel Anil Soni said the petition, filed in March 2020, was now infructuous as adequate measures had already been taken by the authorities.

“We see no reason to further monitor the case. Liberty is reserved with the petitioner to file proper litigation in case of difficulty,” the court said while closing the case.