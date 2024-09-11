GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

High Court asks Delhi University VC to decide representation for women's reservation in DUSU polls

The court passed the order while disposing of a petition seeking 50% reservation for women in the DUSU polls

Published - September 11, 2024 12:59 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Delhi High Court asked the DU vice-chancellor to decide on a representation seeking women reservation in DUSU election. File

Delhi High Court asked the DU vice-chancellor to decide on a representation seeking women reservation in DUSU election. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Delhi High Court asked the Delhi University vice-chancellor on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) to decide on a representation seeking reservation for women in the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election.

A Bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela said the representation, given by the petitioner to the university authorities in October 2023, be decided by the Vice-Chancellor by the law as expeditiously as possible and preferably within three weeks.

The court passed the order while disposing of a petition seeking 50% reservation for women in the DUSU polls.

Petitioner Shabana Hussain, represented by advocate Ashu Bidhuri, said the students' union polls were heavily influenced by money and muscle, resulting in the minimal participation of women.

In light of these concerns, Ms. Hussain said she approached the High Court, seeking a mandate to ensure women's representation through reservation in the students' union elections scheduled for September 27. The nomination process is scheduled to begin on September 17.

The petitioner said there was a need for gender equality in student elections and also sought to direct the university to comply with the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations.

Following an order of the apex court, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development constituted a committee under J M Lyngdoh, a former chief election commissioner, to make recommendations on issues related to student bodies and student union elections conducted in universities, colleges and other higher education institutions across India.

The committee submitted its report on May 26, 2006.

Published - September 11, 2024 12:59 pm IST

Related Topics

Delhi / students

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.