Delhi

High Court asks Bar Council to treat plea on data safety as representation

Petition seeks formation of expert committee to make rules

The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Bar Council of India to treat as representation a petition seeking formation of an expert committee to make rules to protect and safeguard data containing privileged communication between lawyers and their clients while using third-party applications for conducting virtual meetings and conferences.

A Bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan noted that the petitioner, advocate Akhil Hasija, has not made any representation to the authorities before approaching the court. He has also sought to certify specific third-party applications which are safe for conducting privileged communication between awyers and their clients during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

