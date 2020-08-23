High Court asks AIIMS to treat critical patient earlier turned away by institute

Woman suffering from large fibroid uterus and severe anaemia

The Delhi High Court has ordered All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here to provide necessary treatment to a woman who was previously denied treatment by the institute as it had stopped conducting surgeries due to the ongoing pandemic.

Justice Navin Chawla ordered the Medical Superintendent of AIIMS to get the woman medically examined and get the required treatment administered to her.

Gulshan Farooqi, 37, who is suffering from large fibroid uterus and severe anaemia, in her petition, stated that she was earlier admitted in Newa Care & Gynae Centre at Kanpur. The hospital advised her to go to AIIMS, Delhi, for treatment as it involved complications and needed higher medical set-up.

In her plea filed through advocate Ashok Aggarwal, Ms. Farooqi said she had come to Delhi on August 8 from Kanpur and had gone to AIIMS but was denied treatment despite repeated requests. “No reason whatsoever was given,” she said.

Mr. Aggarwal said since she needed continuous medical care, she got herself admitted at Sita Ram Bhartiya Institute Science and Research (SRBISR), New Delhi, and is still there under EWS category. However, the SRBISR has advised her surgery at a higher tertiary care centre with in-house blood bank facility and intensive care unit. Mr. Aggarwal submitted that such a facility is available at AIIMS and if AIIMS refuses to provide treatment, Ms. Farooqi would most likely die.

Mr. Aggarwal further submitted that Ms. Farooqi also approached the office of the Union Health Minister with a request to persuade AIIMS to provide her treatment. “However, she was told that though the request was sent from Union Health Minister’s office on August 8 to AIIMS, the institute said surgeries were not being conducted for time being,” the plea stated.

“If a premier institution like AIIMS stops conducting surgeries upon critical patients, where will they go?” Ms. Farooqi said.