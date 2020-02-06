High Court allows minor rape victim to terminate pregnancy

The Delhi High Court on Thursday allowed termination of a 24-week pregnancy of a minor rape victim following a report of a medical board set up by Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital.

The report stated that there was a significant risk to the girl in continuing with the pregnancy.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru held an in-chamber discussion on the medical report with the 16-year-old girl and her parents before delivering the order in the open court. The doctor, who was present in court, said the risk associated with the procedure, including surgery, has been explained to the victim and it can be carried out within a few hours of receiving the order.With the directions, the High Court disposed of the plea filed on behalf of the girl.

The High Court had on Tuesday had ordered RML to set up of a medical board to examine the condition of the six-year-old girl and submit a report on whether continuing the pregnancy will pose any risk to her health or not.

The Union Cabinet had last month approved the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which provides for enhancing the upper gestation limit from 20 to 24 weeks for special categories of women including survivors of rape, victims of incest and other vulnerable women, like differently abled and minors.