High Court adjourns plea against appointment of Asthana as Delhi police chief

NEW DELHI

18 August 2021 12:40 IST

Govt. counsel told to find out if any other court was seized of similar petition

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned to next week hearing of a petition challenging the appointment of Gujarat-cadre IPS officer Rakesh Asthana as Delhi Police Commissioner.

A Bench of Justices D.N. Patel and Jyoti Singh asked counsel for the government to find out by the next hearing if any other court was seized of a similar petition against Mr. Asthana.

The petition filed by Sadre Alam has contended that the 1984-batch IPS officer, serving as the Director-General of Border Security Force, was appointed Delhi Police Commissioner on July 27, just four days before his superannuation on July 31.

Mr. Alam, in his plea, argued that the decision of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Appointments Committee of Cabinet (ACC) in appointing Mr. Asthana for the post was “completely illegal on multiple grounds”.

The plea said the appointment was “in clear and blatant breach” of the directions of the Supreme Court as Mr. Asthana “did not have a minimum residual tenure of six months”, and that no Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) panel was formed for the appointment.

The petition additionally argued that the appointment violated the fundamental rule that stipulated “no government servant shall be granted extension in service beyond the age of retirement of sixty years”.

The appointment was also in violation of the policy regarding inter-cadre deputation of All India Service Officers as prescribed under Department of Personnel and Training’s office memorandum of November 8, 2004.

The petition also pointed out that the appointment has been strongly criticised by former IPS officers of high standing such as Julio Ribeiro as well as the Director-General of CRPF, DGP Gujarat, and DGP Punjab, among others.