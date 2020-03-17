Heroin worth ₹40 crore seized in Delhi, three arrested

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has seized 10 kg of heroin, worth ₹40 crore in the international market, and apprehended three persons, including two nationals of the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, officers said on Monday.

Th arrested persons have been identified as Romuald Koffi (42) and Koffi N’Dri Pierre (34), both from Republic of Cote d’Ivoire, and Kaka Singh (26), they said.

While Mr. Singh was nabbed with 4 kg of heroin near Mukarba Chowk on Friday, the other two were held with 6 kg of heroin at Mohan Garden in Uttam Nagar on Sunday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) P.S. Kushwah.

Mr. Singh used to receive heroin from foreign nationals staying in Delhi and then would supply it in the city and Punjab, the officer said.

International gang

During interrogation, the other two revealed that they used to procure the contraband from Afghan nationals in the city. They used to supply the contraband to countries like France, Italy, Canada, the U.K. and U.A.E. through courier companies, the DCP added.

Mr. Singh had earlier been arrested in cases of bootlegging and drug peddling in Punjab. He came in contact with Mr. Romuald in Delhi, the officer said. He has been frequently visiting India during the last two years and had arrived in India this month on a six-month tourist visa, the DCP said.

An investigation is under way and efforts are on to identify and arrest other accomplices of the accused, the officer said.