Heroin seizure in Delhi exposes inter-State cartel

Details of drug network revealed in judgment delivered by HC which rejected bail plea of a man from Bengal

The seizure of 10 kg of heroin from two persons near Nigam Bodh Ghat on Ring Road here last year by the Delhi police special cell has laid bare a well-oiled network of inter-State drug cartel operating between Manipur, West Bengal and Delhi.

The details of the drug network came out in a judgment delivered by the Delhi High Court last week in which it rejected the bail plea of a man from Malda in West Bengal, who allegedly is also a part of the cartel.

Tip-off, seizure

On June 22 last year, the special cell got a tip-off that one Md. Samiual alias Raj and Md. Mukhtiyar, both residents of West Bengal, were bringing heroin from Manipur to Delhi. The special cell was informed that the duo will be supplying heroin at Nigam Bodh Ghat on Ring Road towards ISBT Kashmiri Gate and they would be in a pick-up vehicle.

A raiding party spotted a pick-up van coming from the Yamuna Bazar flyover. The vehicle was stopped and the two persons who de-boarded the vehicle were overpowered.

Five kg of heroin each were recovered from the bags of Md. Samiul and Md. Mukhtiyar.

During investigation, the two revealed that they were part of the narcotics syndicate. The two said they work for one Manju Didi, who is a resident of Manipur, and the recovered heroin was taken from her. They also revealed that the recovered contraband is “crude heroin” and one process remains.

They said they had been in the trade of heroin for the last 1-1/2 years with Manju Didi and they have supplied heroin to Abul Kalam alias Sultan from Malda in West Bengal.

Code words

The special cell told the court that on receipt of information, some mobile numbers were put on surveillance after obtaining requisite permission. After monitoring the interception, it was revealed that all the accused persons were communicating with their associates in code words.

On June 27, 2020, Md. Samiul was made to call Sultan from his mobile number about the supply of four kg of heroin. The next day, the Special Cell team arrested Sultan from West Bengal and brought him to the capital. However, during a search, no drugs were recovered from Sultan’s possession.

Further investigation revealed that all the accused have taken mobile numbers on the basis of fictitious addresses.

Sultan’s mobile number was found in the name of one Phutu Tudu, a resident of Shampur Tapan village, Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal. On verification, Phutu Tudu said he had never purchased the said number.

Similarly, the mobile number recovered from Md. Samiul was found to be in the name of Kanai Mahanta of Gangarampur Naya Bazar, Dakshin Dinajpur, West Bengal. On verification, it was revealed that no person in the name of Kanai Mahanta resides in the village.

Bail rejected

On behalf of Sultan, it was argued that no contraband substance was recovered from him and that he was arrested based on the disclosure statement of Md. Samiual and Md. Mukhtiyar.

Justice Subromonium Prasad, however, said the facts of the case disclosed that the accused had taken mobile numbers on the basis of fictitious addresses.

“All this indicates that the petitioner [Sultan] and his associates are a part of the well-organised syndicate and are involved in inter-State transport, supply and sale of drugs,” the High Court said.

“Material placed at this juncture is sufficient to indicate that the petitioner [Sultan] herein is a part of the criminal conspiracy to commit offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances [NDPS] Act,” Justice Prasad said, rejecting Sultan’s bail.