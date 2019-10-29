Hero Honda Chowk flyover to remain closed for over a month

The Jaipur-Delhi carriageway of Hero Honda Chowk will remain closed from October 31 to December 1 due to repair work. The traffic police have issued an advisory for the motorists in this connection.

Constructed at the cost of ₹197 crore, the 1.4-km-long flyover has twice suffered damages after it was opened to the traffic in July 2017. While those traveling towards Delhi from Jaipur need to take the service lane, those going towards Jaipur can continue to use the flyover, said the traffic advisory.

Similarly, those travelling from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk on Pataudi Road to Jaipur or towards the Chowk coming from Delhi need to take the underpass under the Hero Honda Chowk.

A large chunk of the concrete had fallen off the surface of the flyover on Jaipur-Delhi side in May this year. Two of the four lanes of the flyover are closed to traffic since and heavy vehicles disallowed.

On April 23 last, a hole had appeared in the same concrete span of the flyover.