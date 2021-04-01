Heritage, cultural and public spaces discussed at MPD-2041 meeting

NEW DELHI

01 April 2021 00:14 IST

Officials suggest preparation of safe neighbourhood norms

In the second Advisory Council meeting for the preparation of the Master Plan for Delhi-2041 on Wednesday, Delhi Development Authority officials said that heritage, cultural and public spaces, transport and mobility and physical infrastructure were some of the areas discussed, among others.

The meeting, which was chaired by Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the Chairman of the DDA, saw the participation of 18 members from various departments.

“Members suggested enhancement of circular economy, significance of cultural heritage and explore economic viability by recognising the role of PPP [Publi-Private Partnership] in all sectors. They also highlighted the need to prepare safe neighbourhood guidelines and to explore the establishment of a unified body for “Business or Economic Bureau” and to facilitate digital infrastructure through a unified command centre,” the urban body said.

Advertising

Advertising

Special emphasis

Stating that DDA was asked to incorporate suggestions made by the members, Mr. Baijal added that special emphasis was laid on promotion of renewable energy, integrated water management and solid waste management.

Enhanced share of public transport, moving towards low carbon mobility, including a walkable and cycling city, provision for dynamic parking systems, regeneration of unplanned areas and provisioning of affordable and liveable housing were some of the issues discussed, said Mr. Baijal.

DDA officials added that the next meeting, which is scheduled for April 5, will have members deliberate on proposed plans, which include spatial development framework, action and monitoring framework and development code of MPD-2041.