Heritage by-laws ready for two sites

The colour of the facade, the placement of air-conditioning units and the height of structures are among the features of new constructions near Humayun’s Tomb and the monuments in Nizamuddin Basti that will soon be regulated by heritage by-laws.

The by-laws for both the heritage spots have been prepared by the National Monuments Authority (NMA) and will be placed before the Houses of Parliament post the Lok Sabha election, after which they will come into effect, NMA member secretary Navneet Soni said.

It has been nine years after the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010 made it mandatory for all centrally-protected monuments to have their own heritage by-laws. Since then the by-laws for only one monument in the country – the Amjad Ali Shah mausoleum in Lucknow – have been implemented so far.

Over 3,000 monuments

There were 3,686 of these centrally-protected monuments under the Archaeological Survey of India as of March 12, 2018, when Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma gave the figure in a reply to Parliament.

Under the Act, while only repairs are allowed in a 100-metre radius of protected monuments, heritage by-laws have to be drawn up to regulate construction in the area between 100 metres and 300 metres.

The by-laws for Amjad Ali Shah mausoleum came into effect after being placed before the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 7 and January 8 this year, Mr. Soni said. These by-laws were approved by the NMA in its meeting on December 27, 2018, according to the minutes of the meeting.

The NMA approved the by-laws for Humayun’s Tomb, Sundar Nursery and Batashewala group of monuments on February 14, the minutes stated. The by-laws for the Nizamuddin Basti group of monuments were approved for sending to the Culture Ministry for laying before Parliament on April 5, the minutes show.

Mr. Soni said the heritage by-laws would apply to new constructions. For Humayun’s Tomb and Sundar Nursery, the regulated areas include Nizamuddin Basti, Nizamuddin West, Nagli Rajpur village, Nizamuddin Railway station, DPS Mathura Road and parts of Barapullah drain and Bhogal, the by-laws state. Any new construction in these areas would have to comply with a height restriction of 18 metres, design restrictions of no continuous window louvers or slats and no large facades along the front streets and restrictions on window ACs, which will not be allowed on front facades. For the Nizamuddin group of monuments that are scattered throughout the congested lanes of the basti, including the Dargah of Nizamuddin Auliya, the heritage by-laws state that buildings have to be restricted at 15 metres — 12 metres + 3 metres for rooftop structures like machine room, water tank etc.

Within 100 metres of monuments, consistency in colour and materials have to be maintained along the facades, the by-laws state.

Since the Dargah is a site of pilgrimage, the by-laws make provision for facilities, including sanitation, water and parking, to be made during festivals. Shops should have signage that are consistent in size and colour and no LED or digital signs will be allowed.

With these rules, government officials are hoping that the heritage of the areas around these monuments is preserved. According to officials, the process of carrying out physical surveys of the sites has taken time.

However, experts question the delay in implementation of the Act, which says in section 20 (E) that the competent authority could involve Indian National Trust for Arts and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) or other heritage bodies for preparation of the by-laws.

Conservation consultant A.G.K. Menon said INTACH had earlier offered to carry out the surveys needed for drafting the by-laws for all Delhi monuments within six months as well as proposed to give a classification of 13 types of monuments in the country, but got no reply.

“Any development in the 300 metres radius needs to be controlled. Many options were discussed. They are doing it themselves now, but why has there been such a delay,” he asked.