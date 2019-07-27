Heritage by-laws for Purana Qila, Sher Shah Gate, Khair-ul-Manazil tabled

Construction near Purana Qila, Khair-ul-Manazil mosque and Sher Shah Gate in the Capital will now be regulated by heritage by-laws that were tabled in Parliament on Friday, making them the law of the land.

National Monuments Authority member-secretary Navneet Soni said the by-laws drafted by NMA had been laid on the table of both Houses of Parliament.

The set of by-laws — one for Purana Qila and one for Khair-ul-Manazil and Sher Shah Gate — took the total number of heritage by-laws drafted under the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment and Validation) Act, 2010 in the country to five, he said.

While no construction activity is allowed in a 100-metre radius of protected monuments, building work starting from 100 metres till 300 metres from such heritage structures are regulated by by-laws.

The by-laws for Purana Qila and Khair-ul-Manazil mosque and Sher Shah Gate restrict the height of buildings in the regulated area.

According to the by-laws for Khair-ul-Manazil mosque and Sher Shah Gate, the mosque, whose name means “the most auspicious house”, was built in 1561.

The mosque, which is 20.75 metres in height with a five arched prayer hall made of rubble masonry, represents “a leading example of mosque-cum-madrasa of early Mughal period”.

The Sher Shah Gate is double-storey, at 21 metres in height, the by-laws state.

Among the neighbouring areas that will be regulated by the by-laws are structures inside Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, Kaka Nagar, Bapa Nagar and Sunder Nagar residential areas, Zoo administrative building and the High Court building.

Height restrictions

According to the by-laws, the height of buildings would be restricted to 7.5 metres.

In Sunder Nagar, the height would be restricted at 15 metres for the building and 3 metres for rooftop structures. Among the design restrictions, French doors and large glass façades on the front street or along staircase shafts would not be allowed.

These by-laws are among the regulations for construction around protected monuments.