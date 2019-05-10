Hema strikes emotional chord with voters

BJP MP Hema Malini on Thursday canvassed for the party’s New Delhi candidate, Meenakshi Lekhi at central Delhi’s Paharganj where she sought to strike an emotional chord with the voters claiming she was “flooded with memories” as her childhood was spent in the Capital.

Addressing a public meeting here in Ms. Lekhi’s support, the veteran Bollywood actor said she was doing pretty well in the tinsel town, but her desire to serve the people made her enter politics. In all, she addressed two jan sabhas: one each at the Multani Danda Chowk, Paharganj and near the Prachin Kali Mandir, Kotla Mubarakpur.

Under Modi regime

Stating that she was lucky to be working with the BJP during PM Narendra Modi’s tenure, Ms. Malini urged voters to bring the party back to power at the Centre for the “development of the Capital and the country”.

“It was under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership that India gained recognition in the global arena,” Ms. Malini said while enumerating on some of the achievements of the BJP government and cautioned people against getting “distracted or misled” by Opposition claims.

Ms. Lekhi, a sitting MP, according to Ms. Malini, was her “good friend in Parliament” she said seeking votes for her. Ms. Malini later said she remembered Gole Market, Karol Bagh and some other areas where the actress-turned-politician claimed to have spent her childhood before moving to Chennai. “As I stand in front of you, my childhood memories associated with this city are flashing in front of my eyes. I started learning dancing in this city,” she told the gathering even as she alleged that the AAP-led Delhi government was “not providing enough facilities” to the residents and exhorted people to even bring the BJP in power in Delhi in the upcoming Assembly polls. Ms. Lekhi said that she had worked for the constituency “with full dedication and honesty” and her report card was “better than other MPs”.