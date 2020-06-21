Helpline for lockdown-hit workers to find jobs

A group of students from IITs, IIMs and other reputed institutions on Sunday launched a pilot project and a helpline number to help workers, who lost their jobs during the COVID-19 lockdown, find work.

The students, who have created Students for Involved Governance and Mutual Action (SIGMA), are being assisted by Delhi Deputy Commissioner Abhishek Singh and bureaucrat Durga Shakti Nagpal in their endeavour.

The helpline — 8800883323 — “ekatra” was conceptualised by the students to help the hiring of the unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled workers across Delhi-NCR, Mr. Singh said during the online launch.

The helpline will be operational from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day. Student volunteers will attend calls from potential employers and workers.