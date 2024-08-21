GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Help us with cross-border sources of winter pollution: Gopal Rai to Bhupender Yadav

Updated - August 21, 2024 12:37 am IST

Published - August 21, 2024 12:36 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. | Photo Credit: file photo

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday wrote to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav requesting a meeting to discuss the issue of “cross-border sources of pollution” and develop a unified strategy in cooperation with the neighbouring States.

The letter comes ahead of the winter season, which typically sees a sharp spike in air pollution levels in the Capital.

In his letter, Mr. Rai said that despite the Delhi government’s efforts, the air in the national capital during winter remains hazardous “due to factors beyond the State’s control, including crop residue burning, thermal plants, brick kilns, diesel generators, non-electric vehicles, and industrial emissions from the neighbouring States”.

He added that due to the Delhi government’s concerted efforts, the city has witnessed an improvement in the overall air quality, with a “35.5% increase in days with good/moderate air quality” last year compared with 2017.

