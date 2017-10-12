Help farmers or face contempt, Punjab told

The National Green Tribunal on Wednesday rapped the Punjab government for not cooperating with the farmers on the stubble burning issue. The Tribunal has now directed the Punjab government to bring before it the 21 farmers, whom the government claims to have helped in dealing with the crop residue.

Priority cases

Coming down heavily on the counsel appearing for the State of Punjab’s Agriculture Department, a Bench headed by NGT chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar said: “These cases are to be done on priority. Either you help them or face contempt of court.”

The Bench repeatedly asked the State to present before the Tribunal a report of the steps that had been taken by it to help the farmers. “Why do you not help them? Their harvesting schedules are time-bound. You cannot expect the farmers to keep the crop residue for months at end. Why is there so much of dissatisfaction among the farmers and what is the reason behind the distrust between them and the government?” asked the Bench.

Anusha Rangrajan, the counsel appearing for the agriculture department told the Tribunal that efforts had been made to help farmers of Kalar Majri village in Patiala district’s Nabha.

Responding to the claims, the green Bench directed the presence of the 21 farmers before the Tribunal. “Call all 21 farmers whose residue crops you have satisfactorily put in the soil. Consequences will be serious if it is found that these people are posed,” said the Bench.

Incentives to farmers

While pronouncing the order, the green panel said, “The Station House Officer (SHO) of Kalar Majri is directed to ensure that all the 21 farmers that have been spoken about by the State government are brought to the Tribunal.”

The farmers have been asked to be present before the Tribunal on Friday. Earlier, the NGT had pulled up the Punjab government for not providing enough incentives to the farmers to stop burning crop stubble, which results in severe air pollution every year.