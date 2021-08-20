‘Help children orphaned due to COVID-19’

New Delhi

20 August 2021 00:49 IST

‘Donate towards Delhi Child Welfare Fund’

The Delhi government has urged people to sponsor the needs of a child or children or donate towards the Delhi Child Welfare Fund as many children have been rendered orphans due to COVID-19.

A public notice issued by the Women and Child Development Department of the Delhi government also said that people can contact the department to be foster parents.

The department said that during the pandemic, many children have been rendered orphan and deprived of family care having lost one or both parents and they need to be placed in foster care so that their right to grow in a family is restored.

“Seek recognition as ‘Fit Person or Foster Parents’ to receive a child/children for services of specific purpose based on the need or in foster care in your family,” the notice read.

“You any visit the district child protection unit of respective district of Delhi and submit your application or many mail it at scpsdelhi@gmail.com,” it said.