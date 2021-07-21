Help abducts employer’s three-year-old daughter

NEW DELHI

Accused held, had demanded ₹45,000

A 23-year-old domestic help has been arrested from Rajasthan for allegedly kidnapping her employer’s three-year-old daughter over an argument regarding money, police said on Tuesday.

An officer said the accused kidnapped the toddler from her house in Central Delhi’s Patel Nagar on Monday afternoon. The accused, who hails from Alwar, then demanded ₹45,000 ransom from the victim.

The police said, earlier in the day, the victim had an argument with the help for asking for more money. “During this, the woman, who works with a garmets export firm, also threatened to fire the accused,” the officer said.

The help then took the child out of the house on the pretext of taking her for a walk at 3 p.m. and didn’t return. Next, the child’s mother approached the police. “The help threatened to kill the child if the victim did not pay her the ransom,” the officer said.

A case was registered. “We formed multiple teams to solve the case. During probe, it was revealed that the help was travelling with the child towards Alwar.”

In coordination with SSP Bhiwadi, SSP Alwar and SSP Sikar, pickets were put up by Rajasthan Police and teams from Delhi Police were sent to Alwar.

SSP Bhiwadi team intercepted the duo at a picket and the child was safely rescued within three hours and reunited with her parents.