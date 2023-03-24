Height of Delhi’s three landfills declines by 15 metres each in 7 months: L-G House 

March 24, 2023 01:50 am | Updated 01:50 am IST - New Delhi

After Lieutenant-Governor V.K. Saxena visited the three landfill sites in the Capital on Thursday, the Raj Niwas said that the height of the garbage mounds at Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa has come down by 15 metres each in the last seven months.

The L-G’s visit comes a day after Delhi Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said in his budget speech that the government will work with the civic body to clean the three landfill sites. The Delhi government has set staggered deadlines for clearing the three landfills – December 2023 for Okhla, March 2024 for Bhalswa and December 2024 for Ghazipur. A loan of ₹850 crore will also be given to the MCD for flattening the mountains of garbage.

“The L-G took stock of the progress of the on-going waste remediation and disposal works,” the statement said. Mr. Saxena heads a high-level solid waste monitoring committee which was constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on February 16.

“Garbage that was being disposed from the three landfill sites at an average rate of 1.41 lakh metric tonne per month from 2019 till June 2022, went up to about 6 lakh MT per month by December 2022, thereby, increasing the legacy waste disposal by over 400%,” the statement read.

“During the seven months between July 2022 and February 2023, about 30 lakh MT of solid waste has been disposed,” it added.

Notice to contractor

While Mr. Saxena expressed his satisfaction over the pace of work at Okhla and Bhalswa sites, which are set to achieve the capacity of disposing 15,000 MT of waste per day (4.5 lakh MT per month), he was unhappy with the progress at Ghazipur site. He directed MCD officials to issue seven-day termination notice to the contractor to expedite the work, failing which heavy penalty would be imposed and criminal proceedings against the contractor will be initiated for wasting government funds and time.

The L-G told the officials that sufficient infrastructure and arrangements with Central government agencies and industry have now been put in place to ensure a disposal rate of about 10 lakh MT per month and instructed the MCD to achieve this target during the next three months.

The statement said, “The L-G informed that while 45 lakh MT of legacy inert and construction and demolition (C&D) waste had been committed to be consumed by the National Highways Authority of India and the Delhi Development Authority at their construction sites, public participation had ensured lifting of about 1 lakh MT inert and C&D waste during the last six months. Similarly, the waste-to-energy power plants, which were opened and upgraded during the last six months were consuming 6,000 MTs of refuse-derived fuel (RDF) waste every day.”

Various cement manufacturing companies and paper mills from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan have also been lifting sizeable amount of RDF waste, it added.

“At present, 50 trommelling machines with enhanced capacity are segregating waste at the three landfill sites, up from 25 in June 2022,” he told officials, as per the statement.

For the purpose of real time monitoring of bio-remediation of waste and its disposal, control and command centres have been set up at the landfill sites and transportation trucks have been fitted with GPS mechanism, the statement added.