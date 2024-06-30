ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rains likely in Delhi, IMD issues orange alert till July 2

Updated - June 30, 2024 10:45 am IST

Published - June 30, 2024 10:35 am IST - New Delhi

The humidity was 78% at 8.30 am, the weather office said and added that Delhi has recorded 9 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours

PTI

Vehicles ply on a road during heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on June 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi is likely to witness heavy rain on June 30, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an 'orange' alert for the city till July 2.

The National Capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notches below the season's average.

The humidity was 78% at 8.30 am, the weather office said and added that it has recorded 9 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degree Celsius, it stated.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain till Tuesday.

The IMD has four colour-coded warnings - 'green' (no action needed), 'yellow' (watch and stay updated), 'orange' (be prepared) and 'red' (take action).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the National Capital was recorded in the satisfactory category with a reading of 97 at 9 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

