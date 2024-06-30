GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Heavy rains likely in Delhi, IMD issues orange alert till July 2

The humidity was 78% at 8.30 am, the weather office said and added that Delhi has recorded 9 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours

Updated - June 30, 2024 10:45 am IST

Published - June 30, 2024 10:35 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Vehicles ply on a road during heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on June 30, 2024.

Vehicles ply on a road during heavy rainfall, in New Delhi on June 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi is likely to witness heavy rain on June 30, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing an 'orange' alert for the city till July 2.

The National Capital recorded a minimum temperature of 27 degrees Celsius, 0.9 notches below the season's average.

The humidity was 78% at 8.30 am, the weather office said and added that it has recorded 9 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degree Celsius, it stated.

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with heavy rain till Tuesday.

The IMD has four colour-coded warnings - 'green' (no action needed), 'yellow' (watch and stay updated), 'orange' (be prepared) and 'red' (take action).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the National Capital was recorded in the satisfactory category with a reading of 97 at 9 a.m., according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Related Topics

Delhi / weather / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.