Heavy rains cause waterlogging in Delhi, crucial underpasses closed for traffic

New Delhi

21 August 2021 09:36 IST

Traffic movement was affected on Minto Bridge carriageways, Moolchand underpass, andAzad Market underpass.

Heavy rains lashed Delhi on the morning of August 21, leading to waterlogging in many parts of the city including underneath Minto Bridge, Moolchand underpass and at ITO.

Due to the waterlogging, the Delhi Traffic Police closed several crucial underpasses and took to Twitter to inform commuters.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials said field staff were on the ground to address waterlogging complaints on priority.

“Traffic movement on Minto Bridge (both carriageways) has been closed due to waterlogging. Please avoid (the) stretch,” the traffic police said in a series of tweets.

A cycle rickshaw seen on a waterlogged road at Shahdara in East Delhi on August 21, 2021 following heavy rains. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

“Traffic is affected at Moolchand Underpass due to waterlogging. Inconvenience is regretted. Azad Market Underpass is closed due to 1.5 feet waterlogging, please avoid using this route. Sorry for the inconvenience,” it said.

Other areas that witnessed waterlogging due to heavy rains include Pul Prahladpur underpass, Lajpat Nagar, Jangpura, ITO, roads around Pragati Maidan, Sangam Vihar, Rohtak Road, Mangolpuri, Kirari and Malviya Nagar.

Traffic movement was also disrupted on the Mehrauli-Badarpur road in south Delhi.

“Waterlogging at Pul Prahladpur Underpass. Traffic interrupted at MB road diverted on mathura road. Kindly avoid (the) stretch,” the traffic police tweeted.

A PWD official said the department’s field staff was working to resolve the issue.

“The intensity of rain this morning was high, so a few areas of the city witnessed waterlogging. Our field staff are on the ground and we are closely monitoring the situation,” the official said.