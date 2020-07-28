Delhi

Heavy rain likely today

Moderate to heavy rain has been forecast for the Capital on Wednesday and is likely to bring down temperature. The day temperature on Tuesday was 37.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, while the minimum settled at 28.1 degrees Celsius, one notch above normal.

The Meteorological Department said rain is likely to occur towards late evening or night and issued an impact-based forecast. “Disruption of traffic flow due to major roads being flooded or closed; waterlogging in low-lying areas, streets and roads; and disruption to municipal services (water, electricity, etc.) is expected,” it said.

