Heavy rain lashes Delhi, ‘red’ warning issued

Delhi has been put on a 'red' alert after heavy rain lashed Delhi-NCR on July 31 evening that caused waterlogging and traffic congestion in several areas.

A 'red' warning calls for action and vigilance.

The National Flash Flood Guidance Bulletin has included Delhi in its list of 'areas of concern', the weather office said.

Delhi Lt Governor, in a post on X, said he cautioned officers to remain alert in light of the heavy downpour in Delhi.

"Apart from ensuring minimum inconvenience to people in general, they are advised to specifically address issues at sites prone to waterlogging, including coaching centres," he said in the post.

Multiple areas, including Lutyen's Delhi, Kashmere Gate and Rajinder Nagar, among others, were inundated following the heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has advised people to remain indoors, secure windows and doors and refrain from unnecessary travel.

"Seeking safe shelter and avoiding tree cover are recommended to mitigate risks. Stay tuned for further updates as the situation develops," it said in the advisory.

According to IMD's Automatic Weather Station (AWS) network, the Pragati Maidan observatory in central Delhi recorded 112.5 mm of rainfall in one hour.

An extreme amount of precipitation in a short period, specifically 100 mm of rainfall within an hour, is defined by the IMD as a "cloud burst".

There has, however, been no official statement on the situation from weather officials.

Widespread light to moderate rainfall is likely over Delhi during the next two hours, the IMD said in a nowcast.

Furthermore, thunderstorms with lightning and surface winds reaching speeds of 50 kilometres an hour are also likely at isolated places during this period, it added.

Visuals from south Delhi's Qutub Minar area showed vehicles wading through waterlogged roads while traffic police personnel tried to manage vehicular movement.

The traffic police have issued alerts about the routes affected and urged people to plan their journeys accordingly.

The national capital on July 31 recorded a maximum temperature of 37.8° Celsius.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature for the month this year, with the mercury settling at 39.3° Celsius, five notches above normal.

According to the IMD, the humidity level stood at 63% at 5:30 p.m.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4° Celsius, 3.3 notches above normal.

The IMD has predicted a wet spell till August 5.

Area where IAS aspirants died flooded again

Delhi’s Old Rajinder Nagar, where three students died due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre last week, was flooded again following a spell of heavy rain on July 31.

Several videos surfaced of the flood-like situation in the stretch that is lined with many coaching centres.

“We had come out from our home for dinner and it suddenly started raining and within minutes the whole area got flooded with water,” a resident of the area said.

“Even after five days (of the death of the UPSC aspirants), the administration and MCD is applying its complete force to suppress the protest and has done nothing for cleaning the drains,” he said.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was heavily criticised for the incident, which has has triggered a political blame game between the BJP and the AAP.

Students have been protesting since the incident happened on July 27 and are demanding improved safety measures at coaching centres that pose a threat to their lives.