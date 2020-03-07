Delhi

Heavy rain lashes city, leads to traffic snarls

A massive traffic jam in New Delhi on Friday.

A massive traffic jam in New Delhi on Friday.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Showers are likely to abate by today

Heavy rain lashed the Capital on Friday with the Met department recording 20.4 mm of rainfall overnight and 16.8 mm during the day.

The rain was accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms in several parts of the city. It led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius and the maximum settled at 22.4 degrees, which was six degrees below normal for this time of the season. The rain is likely to abate by Saturday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 7, 2020 1:37:07 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/heavy-rain-lashes-city-leads-to-traffic-snarls/article31004990.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY