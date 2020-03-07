Heavy rain lashes city, leads to traffic snarls

Heavy rain lashed the Capital on Friday with the Met department recording 20.4 mm of rainfall overnight and 16.8 mm during the day.
The rain was accompanied by strong winds and hailstorms in several parts of the city. It led to waterlogging and traffic snarls in several areas.
The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14 degrees Celsius and the maximum settled at 22.4 degrees, which was six degrees below normal for this time of the season. The rain is likely to abate by Saturday.
