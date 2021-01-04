Heavy rain lashes city; hailstorm likely today

The Capital received heavy rain accompanied with thunder and gusty winds on Sunday with the Safdarjung weather station receiving 29.1 mm of rainfall overnight up to 8.30 a.m. and 14.8 mm during the day.
Due to overcast conditions, the maximum temperature settled at 15.8 degrees Celsius which is four degrees colder than normal. The minimum settled at 9.9 degrees Celsius which was three degrees above normal for the season.
Although the rain brought down the maximum temperature, it provided relief from the cold wave that had led to the mercury to dip to 1.1 degrees Celsius on January 1.
The IMD forecast said that such weather conditions is likely to continue till January 5 and cause moderate to intense wet spell with fairly widespread to widespread precipitation accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm over northwest India, with peak activities on January 3 and 4 over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan.
The forecast for January 4 reads, “Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds with speed between 20-30 kmph.”
The MeT Department has also forecast the possibility of hail at isolated places in the NCR. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 18 and 10 degrees Celsius.
Meanwhile, the air quality improved slightly due to strong winds on Sunday.
