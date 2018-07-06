Heavy rain lashes Capital

A squall with wind speeds going up to 61 km per hour accompanied by heavy rain hit the Capital on Thursday afternoon.
The squall that was at its peak between 3.34 p.m. and 3.36 p.m. brought down visibility on the roads and caused traffic jams due to waterlogging. Several roads were blocked due to broken branches and uprooted trees.
Delhi received 34.2 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. Weather stations at Lodhi Road and Palam recorded 39.2 mm and 4.6 mm respectively.
It was an extremely humid day before the rain brought relief to the city with the humidity hovering between 54% and 90%. The maximum temperature was one degree above normal at 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 28.6 degrees Celsius.
The Met department said skies are likely to be overcast on Friday morning as well.
