Heavy rain in Delhi leads to traffic snarls, waterlogging in several areas

Heavy rain lashed the Capital on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting vehicular movement on key city roads.

Traffic snarls and waterlogging were reported in several parts of the national capital, including on GT Karnal Road near Mukarba Chowk. The police said they received a number of calls related to traffic congestion and waterlogging in the city.

Waterlogging was reported in multiple parts of the city, including Vasant Kunj and Uttam Nagar. According to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the heavy downpour also resulted in uprooted trees in various areas, including Bhajanpura and Jhilmil. The civic body also received complaints of buildings being damaged in Budh Vihar area.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station, recorded 20.9 mm of rainfall between 8.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m., and a maximum temperature of 30.6 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal.

Delhi recorded more than 20 mm of rainfall in April, the highest in the month since 2017, owing to back-to-back western disturbances.

