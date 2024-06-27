ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy rain in Delhi brings respite from heat

Updated - June 27, 2024 10:31 am IST

Published - June 27, 2024 10:15 am IST - New Delhi

Delhi has recorded nine heatwave days in June so far as against none in 2023 and 2022.

PTI

A motorist and a cyclist ride through rain in New Delhi on June 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday morning, bringing Delhiites much-needed respite from the heat.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Are heatwaves natural disasters? | Explained

Delhi has been reeling from sweltering heat. The city has recorded nine heatwave days in June so far as against none in 2023 and 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Wednesday, private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather Services said the monsoon current could arrive in Delhi by the end of this week, bringing relief from the prevailing sultry conditions.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi on June 29 or 30," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services said.

The monsoon current typically enters Delhi between June 27 and 29.

Last year, it arrived on June 26 while the first monsoon showers of 2022 were recorded on June 30, according to official data.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US