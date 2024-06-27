GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Heavy rain in Delhi brings respite from heat

Delhi has recorded nine heatwave days in June so far as against none in 2023 and 2022.

Updated - June 27, 2024 10:31 am IST

Published - June 27, 2024 10:15 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
A motorist and a cyclist ride through rain in New Delhi on June 27, 2024.

A motorist and a cyclist ride through rain in New Delhi on June 27, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

Heavy rain lashed parts of the national capital on Thursday morning, bringing Delhiites much-needed respite from the heat.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 28.6 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Are heatwaves natural disasters? | Explained

Delhi has been reeling from sweltering heat. The city has recorded nine heatwave days in June so far as against none in 2023 and 2022.

On Wednesday, private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather Services said the monsoon current could arrive in Delhi by the end of this week, bringing relief from the prevailing sultry conditions.

"The monsoon is expected to reach Delhi on June 29 or 30," Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather Services said.

The monsoon current typically enters Delhi between June 27 and 29.

Last year, it arrived on June 26 while the first monsoon showers of 2022 were recorded on June 30, according to official data.

