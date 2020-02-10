Delhi

Heavy police deployment at Mandi House in view of anti-CAA protest call

A file photo of security personnel at Mandi House, New Delhi during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

A file photo of security personnel at Mandi House, New Delhi during a protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

more-in

There was a heavy police deployment in New Delhi’s Mandi House area on Monday morning in view of a protest call against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

According to a senior police official, they had refused permission for the protest march as the Budget session of Parliament was ongoing.

“We have not given any permission to protest in the Mandi House area. If they want to protest, they can do it at Jantar Mantar, the designated place for any demonstration. Necessary actions will be taken if they hamper traffic movement and create law and order situations,” the officer said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
parliament
New Delhi
Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 10, 2020 11:57:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/heavy-police-deployment-at-mandi-house-in-view-of-anti-caa-protest-call/article30780884.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY