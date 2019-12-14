Heaviest Dec. rain in over a decade sees mercury dip

Heavy overnight rain lashed the city on Friday bringing down the temperatures during the day, causing waterlogging at several parts of the city. The Capital recorded its highest December rainfall in a 24-hour period in over a decade, the Met department said. The Capital recorded 33.5 mm rainfall till 5.30 p.m., the second highest after 70 mm in December 1997, Met officials said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 18.7 degrees Celsius which was five degrees below normal and the minimum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius that was four degrees above normal.

The air quality of the city improved to “poor” category on Friday from “severe” on Thursday, as rain washed away the pollutants.

Forecast of rain

The Met department has forecast heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/hailstorm in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh on Saturday as well as dense fog at a few places with very dense fog at isolated pockets in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh in the morning of December 15 and 16. Moderate fog is expected on Saturday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle between 19 and 10 degrees Celsius.

Waterlogging

The Safdarjung observatory experienced a squall from north-easterly direction around 9 p.m. on Thursday with a maximum wind speed of 75 kmph. The impact was such that branches of trees fell, which were cleared on Friday morning. It led to slow movement of traffic. There were several cases of waterlogging as well.

The air quality is likely to remain in the “poor” category on Saturday and is expected to deteriorate slightly on Sunday, according to government-run monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research.