Heatwave to severe heatwave conditions along with strong surface winds are likely on May 27, with the Met office predicting the maximum temperature to settle at 46 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches above normal.

At 8.30 a.m., the relative humidity stood at 48%.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies and heatwave to severe heatwave conditions with strong surface winds.

