Heatwave to continue in Delhi; April to be hotter than normal

Rain unlikely but temperatures will see slight dip

Rain unlikely but temperatures will see slight dip

As the heatwave continues in the Capital with maximum temperatures between six to eight degrees above normal during the week, the IMD on Thursday said that relief in the form of rain is unlikely. However, temperatures will see a slight dip in the coming days, it said.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature settled at 39.5 degrees Celsius which was six degrees hotter than the normal for the season while the minimum settled at 20.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees warmer for the season. The maximum temperature in parts of Delhi like the Ridge, Narela, Pitampura rose above the 20 degree Celsius mark.

The IMD said, “Maximum temperatures were above normal by 6-8 degrees Celsius in many parts over Jammu division, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, west Rajasthan. No significant change in maximum temperatures is likely over most parts of northwest India during the next 24 hours. There will be a fall by about 1-2 degrees Celsius thereafter.”

For April, the IMD said that above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the northwest India and central India while minimum temperatures would be normal to above normal. It added that below normal rainfall is likely over most areas of northwest and central India.

The Capital’s forecast for Friday reads “clear sky with strong surface winds during the day. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39 degrees and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.”