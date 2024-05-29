ADVERTISEMENT

Heatwave in Delhi: L-G directs paid break for labourers, water pitchers at bus stands

Updated - May 29, 2024 04:05 pm IST

Published - May 29, 2024 03:59 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi L-G mandates paid break for labourers during heatwave, ensures hydration and relief measures across the city

PTI

Lt. Governor of Delhi Vinai Kumar Saxena on May 29 directed that labourers at construction sites be given a paid break. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena on May 29 directed that labourers at construction sites be given a paid break from 12 noon to 3 p.m. in view of the heatwave conditions in the city with temperatures hovering around 50° Celsius in several parts.

The L-G has directed that the three-hour break for labourers has already been implemented by the Delhi Development Authority since May 20 and will continue across all sites till temperatures come down below 40° Celsius.

The L-G had instructed the DDA on May 20 to make adequate arrangements for providing water and coconut water to labourers at construction sites so that they can stay hydrated, officials said.

He has directed that the Chief Secretary may immediately call a meeting of officers of the Public Works Department(PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Irrigation and Flood Control Department (I&FC), Municipal Corpoaration of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Power Department, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) and issue necessary directions for protecting the labourers and supervisory staff from extreme heat conditions, they said.

Apart from this, he has directed that earthen pots with drinking water be arranged at bus queue shelters to provide relief to bus passengers, tankers with treated water of STPs should be deployed for sprinkling on the roads, activating water sprinklers installed at high-rise buildings and roads for tackling pollution, for respite to the people, they added.

