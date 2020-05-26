Heatwave continues to scorch Capital

Heatwave continued in several parts of the national capital on Monday with the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, the official reading of city, settling four notches above normal at 44 degrees Celsius. The minimum was recorded at 27.2 degrees, which was one notch above normal.
The weather station at Palam recorded a maximum of 46.2 degrees, while the Lodhi Road station and Ayanagar recorded maximums of 44 and 45.6 degrees respectively. Dry winds blew across Delhi with humidity hovering between 18% and 52%.
According to forecast, Tuesday is likely to get hotter. The forecast read: “Mainly clear sky with strong surface winds during the day. Heatwave conditions at few places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 45 and 28 degrees respectively. Met department said some relief is expected on Thursday as there is a possibility of thundery development which may bring down temperatures by a few notches. Generally cloudy sky, duststorm/thunderstorm accompanied with very light rain and gusty winds have been forecast for Friday.
