Heatwave conditions prevail in Delhi; maximum temperature likely to settle at 43 degrees Celsius

May 22, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - New Delhi

On Sunday, the maximum temperature breached the 45 degrees mark in some parts of the city

PTI

Women take shelter under a cloth, as they walk across a garden on a hot summer day near India Gate in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Heatwave conditions will prevail in the national capital on May 22 with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 43 degrees Celsius, the Met Office said.

The morning was hot and sunny and the minimum temperature was recorded at 27.3 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average.

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky during the day with strong surface winds.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature breached the 45 degrees mark in some parts of the city with Najafgarh recording the highest temperature at 46.3 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the Met Office, the observatories at Narela and Pitampura recorded a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius, Ayanagar and Ridge (44 degrees) and Palam (43.8 degrees).

The observatory at Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

