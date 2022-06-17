Heatwave abates, moderate rain likely today

Minimum temperature drops to lowest this month so far

The minimum temperature on Thursday dropped to the lowest this month so — 23.8 degree Celsius — far as parts of the city received light rainfall in the early hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The minimum temperature was recorded four degrees below the normal while the maximum temperature was 40.2 degrees Celsius, a notch above the normal for this time of the year.

There was no heatwave in any part of the city, as per the data. The mercury is likely to gradually drop over the week and reach 36 degrees Celsius by Sunday.

Generally cloudy skies and possibility of moderate rain are predicted for Friday and the maximum temperature is expected to drop to 37 degrees Celsius. Generally cloudy skies and light rainfall is predicted on Saturday and Sunday too.

“Today No heatwave was observed over any parts of India hence it has been abated. So this heatwave spell which was developed and then persisted over parts of northwest India Since 3 June and over parts of eastern India since 10 June, have all ended on Wednesday,” said senior IMD scientist R.K. Jenamani.

For the plains, a ‘heatwave’ is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A ‘severe heatwave’ is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD.