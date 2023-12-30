ADVERTISEMENT

Heaters, dry fruits, extra meat keep Delhi zoo inmates cosy

December 30, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - New Delhi

The zoo’s 200 employees have updated their knowledge and conservation techniques over the years

Satvika Mahajan

A zookeeper standing next to a heater (right) installed near the enclosure for monkeys at the Delhi zoo. | Photo Credit: SUSHIL KUMAR VERMA

As soon as winter arrives, Surender Pal Singh and his team make special arrangements to keep animals and birds healthy, and their enclosures warm at Delhi’s National Zoological Park, where the footfall peaks at 18,000 visitors a day.

“Birds are often fed almonds and other nuts, whereas meat-eating animals are given 2-4 kg of extra meat from October to February. Many animals are given warm water to drink,” he said.

The zookeepers also strew dry grass around the animals to sit.

“Along with this, we ensure that the enclosures are properly padded to keep the cold air out,” Mr. Singh added.

The park currently has around 200 employees, including zookeepers, officers, sanitation workers, and security guards. Mr. Singh, who has served for over 30 years, is one of its two head zookeepers.

Akanksha Mahajan, director of the park, said at least 45 heaters have been installed at enclosures for lions, tigers, and foxes. “As the footfall increases, we ensure additional security near the enclosures to prevent any trouble,” she added.

While the park has had many changes over the years, Mr. Singh said the staff have kept their knowledge and conservation techniques updated.

Ms. Mahajan said there are plans to upgrade a few of the enclosures with glass windows, especially those where animals such as hippos and crocodiles are kept. She hopes that the park continues to attract many more visitors.

The zoo also plans to expand its aviary section. Currently, it has a walk-in aviary section that is home to hundreds of birds, as well as a special area designated to migratory birds such as the painted stocks and pelicans that arrive every winter from places such as Siberia.

