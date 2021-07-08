Heat wave continues in Capital

The heat wave in the Capital continued on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling at 42.6 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal for the season. The minimum temperature settled at 29.5 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees above normal.

The forecast for July 8 reads: “Partly cloudy sky with light rain, thundershowers towards the evening or night and heatwave at isolated places. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 41 and 29 degrees Celsius respectively.”

Relief in the form of monsoon will likely take a few more days after missing its normal date of onset over the Capital, which is June 27. The IMD has said that moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal likely to establish gradually over parts of eastern India from July 8 onwards and is likely to spread into north-west India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10.

“Accordingly, southwest monsoon likely to advance over remaining parts of West Uttar Pradesh, some more parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan and Delhi around July 10,” the IMD said.