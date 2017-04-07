Hearts, liver airlifted to Delhi

Two hearts and a liver, retrieved by the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) from brain dead patients, were airlifted on three different flights from here to their recipients in the national capital on Thursday.

This is the first time that three organs have been sent on a single day from the PGIMER, Medical Superintendent and Head of PGIMER's hospital administration Prof Anil K. Gupta said.

Green corridors were created thrice, within five hours, by the city administration to take the organs from the hospital to the airport, the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation's nodal officer Dr Vipin Koushal said. Gupta said the heart, liver, kidneys and corneas of Jagat Singh (45), a resident of Himachal Pradesh were harvested. His heart was allocated to AIIMS and his liver to G.B Pant Hospital in Delhi. Similarly, the heart of Nancy Sharma (35) was allocated to Fortis Noida. The retrieved kidneys and corneas were used for matching recipients at PGIMER, Gupta said.