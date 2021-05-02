Teary farewell, a wife breaks down, a family rushes with oxygen

Healthcare workers paying a teary farewell to a doctor who died, a wife breaking down after seeing her husband’s body, a family who rushed with two oxygen cylinders but still couldn’t save their loved one – these were the heart-wrenching scenes at Batra Hospital on Saturday where 12 COVID-19 patients died allegedly due to oxygen shortage.

As the body of R.K. Himthani, head of Gastroenterology at the hospital, was being moved to an ambulance, one of the employees broke down and started crying while the others were distraught and silent. As the ambulance started to leave, many paid their last respects with folded hands. His wife, who has also tested positive for the virus, is still under treatment at the hospital.

Dr. Himthani had been working at the hospital for 31 years.

As the body of Prakash Dutt, 62, another patient who died due to oxygen shortage, was being taken away, his wife was inconsolable. “He never used to leave me alone anywhere. Today, (you are) leaving me alone and going. Stop, stop,” she cried, as the ambulance moved away. Her relatives tried to move her away, but she kept crying.

Medical director of the hospital, S.C.L Gupta, confirmed at 6 p.m. that they have received oxygen supply and the current stock will last till 6-7 a.m. on Sunday.

Family members of Sanjay Seth, 57, who also died due to oxygen shortage, said they had talked to him over phone hours before he died. The family complained that the hospital did not inform them about the oxygen situation and that they had rushed to the hospital with cylinders to save him, but in vain. On Saturday evening, his wife sat crying at the ward where Mr. Seth breathed his last, as the family completed the formalities to release his body.