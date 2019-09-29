Heart diseases catching people younger, say doctors

Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) claim the lives of 17.9 million people every year, 31% of all global deaths.

“Triggering these diseases — which manifest primarily as heart attacks and strokes — are tobacco use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and the harmful use of alcohol,” the World Health Organization (WHO) said ahead of World Heart Day observed on September 29. “These in turn show up in people as raised blood pressure, elevated blood glucose and overweight and obesity, risks detrimental to good heart health,” it said.

‘Millennials at higher risk’

According to doctors, millennials are at a higher risk of developing heart disease at a younger age than the previous generation.

Speaking about the Indian scenario, Neeraj Bhalla, senior cardiologist at BLK Super Specialty Hospital, said: “These days we do not get surprised to handle heart attack patients belonging to the age group of 25-35...in emergency. The biggest cause of heart diseases among young people is wilful ignorance of healthy lifestyle, leading to the risk of uninvited heart attacks.”

He said lifestyle issues, such as smoking and substance abuse, family history, alcohol abuse, lack of exercise, sedentary lifestyle and poor dietary choices, were the leading causes of heart ailment at a younger age.

Through the Global Hearts Initiative, WHO is supporting governments around the world to scale up efforts to prevent and control CVDs through three technical packages: MPOWER for tobacco control; SHAKE for salt reduction; and HEARTS for the strengthening of CVD management in primary health care.

Mitesh B. Sharma, director and senior consultant, Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery, at Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, said stress was also an important risk factor.

“Deaths due to cardiovascular diseases in India increased from 1.3 million in 1990 to 2.8 million in 2016,” he said.