Hearing on pleas seeking uniform civil code adjourned

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing of two petitions seeking its directions for drafting a Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

The first petition, filed by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, has sought directions for drafting a UCC to promote unity, fraternity and national integration.

The court had on May 31 issued notice to the Centre seeking its response to Mr. Upadhyay’s plea.

The petition has been opposed by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, which has filed an application to be impleaded as a party in the matter, claiming that the plea was not maintainable in law and ought not to be entertained.

A fresh petition by advocate Abhinav Beri has sought a direction to the Centre to constitute a judicial commission or a high-level expert committee to draft a UCC for securing gender justice, equality and dignity of women.

A UCC would replace the personal laws, based on the scriptures and customs of various religions, with a common set of rules.