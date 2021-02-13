Healthcare workers to get second COVID-19 vaccine dose from today

Capital reports 141 new infections and three deaths; nearly 15,000 get jab

The second COVID-19 vaccination drive will start from Saturday and eligible healthcare workers have been informed by authorities concerned, said officials.

There will be no extra arrangements made at vaccination sites for the second dose, they said, adding that new beneficiaries will also be able to take the first dose at all sites. A total of 14,843 beneficiaries, healthcare and frontline workers, took the COVID-19 vaccination in the city on Friday — the highest so far.

Seven adverse events

There were seven Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI), said a Delhi government spokesperson. The number of people vaccinated on Friday was 57.7% of the daily target of 25,700.

The vaccination of healthcare workers started in the city on January 16 and frontline workers from the first week of February.

The second dose of the vaccine is taken after 28 days of receiving the first one.

“About 46 people, including me, got the vaccine on the first day of the drive. Few of them will get the second dose tomorrow and others will get it on Monday,” said nodal officer of COVID-19 in Delhi State Cancer Institute Pragya Shukla.

Dr. Shukla said she got a phone call from the district administration, informing her that she can take her second dose on Saturday.

Beneficiaries informed

“Beneficiaries have been informed by district officials. There has been no special communication to the hospital on this matter till now, as there won’t be any difference. People will also be given the first dose of the vaccine tomorrow,” said spokesperson of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), Chhavi Gupta.

Healthcare workers include, doctors, nurses, sanitation staff at healthcare facilities and others while frontline workers include government employees, police, teachers and others.

Delhi witnessed 141 fresh COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,36,670, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday.

Also, three deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 10,889.

A total of 63,022 tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 6,24,728 people have recovered and there are 1,053 active cases.