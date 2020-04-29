‘Healthcare workers should demand PPE kits from hospitals’

From the first week of April, the life of Hashir*, a 30-year-old nurse working at Delhi State Cancer Institute (DSCI) turned upside down as he tested positive for COVID-19, got admitted to a government hospital, tested negative twice for the virus, and is currently in a 14-day quarantine.

Talking to the The Hindu, the nurse said, “All healthcare workers should be extra careful while working. You can help others only if you are fit and alive.”

Addressing fellow healthcare workers, he said, “You should all demand PPE kits even if the hospital is reluctant.”

Mr. Hashir said that his family does not know anything about it and he would not have survived had his colleagues not been there for him.

“I have not told my family as I do not want them to worry about me. From the time I tested positive, it was my colleagues who stood beside me. From making constant phone calls to getting me things like soap, food, they have done everything. I don’t know what I would do without them,” the nurse who hails from Kerala said.

“They even got me Kerala’s cuisine when I was admitted at the hospital. I don’t know how I will pay them back,” he said.

DSCI cases

A total of 32 people associated with the DSCI have tested positive for the virus so far, including staff, patients and a two-year-old child of a nurse. Though the DSCI is not a COVID-19 treatment facility, the hospital was closed for sanitation on April 1 after a doctor had tested positive. Two of the patients later died.

“I was scared for myself as I knew a lot of people had died of the disease. Also, no medicine has been invented yet,” Mr. Hashir said.

He also said that if the hospital authorities had provided staff with PPE kits in March, they could stop staff from getting infected “to a large extent”.

Virus hotspot

The nurse said that when the lockdown was announced in March, they had asked the authorities for PPE multiple times as Dilshad Garden had already become a hotspot for the virus, but in vain.

Mr. Hashir added that he is not afraid now and will join duty once his mandatory quarantine period was over. “I also want to go home so that I can tell my parents about all these in person,” he said.

(*name has been changed to protect identity)