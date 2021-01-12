Healthcare workers first in line for COVID vaccine from Jan. 16

New Delhi

12 January 2021 00:16 IST

‘Front-line employees likely to get vaccine starting Jan. 25’

Only healthcare workers will be inoculated on the first day of the vaccination drive on Saturday in the city, and the list of front-line workers to be immunised is still being finalised, multiple officials told The Hindu.

Though the government has said that vaccination will initially be done at 89 centres, all 11 districts have been asked to finalise more centers to ramp up the vaccination drive, officials said.

The Delhi government will launch the State-level vaccination drive at Lok Nayak Hospital on Saturday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain are likely to participate in the event, said an official working with the Chief Minister's Office.

On Sunday, Mr. Jain had said that 2,25,000 healthcare workers in the city will get the vaccination first.

In December, the government had asked all hospitals to send a list of healthcare workers to register them for the vaccination drive.

Healthcare employees include medical and paramedical workers, as well as supporting, security and administrative staff of all allopathic, dental, AYUSH, physiotherapy clinics, diagnostic labs, radiology centres and other healthcare settings.

Front-line workers include officials of the Delhi Jal Board, Electricity Department, and teachers who have worked during the pandemic and others.

List still being made

“The list of healthcare workers has been uploaded on the CoWIN (COVID-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) platform and they will get a message on their phones a day before their date of vaccination. After we have inoculated healthcare workers, we will start with front-line workers. We are expected to start vaccinating front-line workers from January 25,” a district official said.

This information was confirmed by officials of two other districts.

The names of healthcare workers are still being added to the CoWIN platform, officials added. District-level and sub divisional-level committees are checking the preparedness of all centres where vaccination will happen from Saturday.