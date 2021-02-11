Healthcare workers await second jab and a return to normal life

The Delhi government is yet to make any announcement about administering the second dose.

New Delhi

11 February 2021 00:34 IST

Nurse books flight to visit parents in Kerala, hospital staffer makes plans to attend Church; Centre says second dose to roll out from Feb. 13

From booking flight tickets to meet parents on the other side of the country to making plans to attend Church with the whole family, healthcare workers who are expected to be the first ones to get the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine have started making plans to get back to ‘normal’ life.

The Hindu spoke to three healthcare workers who were the first ones to be inoculated in Delhi on January 16, the day the COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out nationwide.

All three said they did not suffer any reaction to the vaccine, not even “mild fever”, and they would get their family members vaccinated as soon as possible.

Advertising

Advertising

Biji Tomy, 48, a nurse from Kalady in Kerala, who was the first to get the vaccine at Lok Nayak Hospital, said she desperately wanted to meet her parents.

“I have not seen my pappa and mommy in about two years. I cannot wait any longer, so I have booked a flight ticket to Kochi on February 16. The last time I went home was in May 2019,” said the mother of two children.

She had volunteered to get the first dose of the vaccine on the first day when many were still skeptical about the jab.

‘A little anxious’

“Even though I volunteered, I was a little anxious when I was waiting to take the vaccine, but there were no issues. Now, also people are saying we don’t know whether the second dose will create any reactions. I am a little anxious but I hope this will also go smoothly,” Ms. Tomy added.

The second dose of the vaccine will be administered from February 13, according to the Central government, but the Delhi government is yet to make any announcement about it.

Ms. Tomy said she was yet to get any message from the government on when she will get her second dose of the vaccine.

Anita Ryder, 43, who is part of the support staff at Aakash Healthcare, was the first one to be inoculated at the hospital.

“Before the pandemic, I used to go to Church every Sunday with my three children, husband, and mother-in-law. Once we all get the vaccine, I am really looking forward to restarting this. This was our family time."

Ms. Ryder, who lives in Noida, said there are COVID restrictions at her Church right now and there is no Mass on Sundays.

‘Will continue to wear mask’

Vikas Dogra, who was the first to get vaccinated at the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, said he has not made any plans after getting the vaccine.

“After getting the vaccine and mandatory period of caution after it, I am safe, but I could still be spreading the virus. So, it doesn't make a difference. I will still maintain caution and wear a mask,” said Dr. Dogra.

He, however, said that he wants to get his 63-year-old mother vaccinated as soon as possible.

“I was the nodal officer for COVID-19 at the hospital. In the beginning, I stayed at the hospital and did not go home for more than five months. During the peak of the pandemic, people were asking, ‘Why this much time is being taken to develop a vaccine?’ But now that the vaccine is out, many are not taking it and saying that ‘it was developed too soon’. More people will have to take the vaccine for things to get back to normal,” he added.