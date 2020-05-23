Healthcare employees in city wear black ribbons to work

New Delhi

23 May 2020 00:13 IST

They are protesting cancellation of 14-day quarantine for staff

Doctors working in various hospitals across the city wore black ribbons to work on Friday as a sign of protest against the government’s decision to cancel the 14-day quarantine for all healthcare workers, after they work on COVID-19 duty for the same number of days.

A Delhi government order on May 18 had stated: “Regular quarantine of healthcare workers after performing duty in COVID-19 areas is not warranted.”

The Delhi government issued the order following a similar central government order on May 15.

Before the order, all healthcare workers in the Capital who were on COVID-19 duty were quarantined for 14 days after they had worked for 14 days.

‘Families at risk’

“We have been working hard defying all odds. Cancelling our quarantine is an injustice to our families and even to our community. We need quarantine so that we can work with mental peace without putting our families back home at risk,” a group of healthcare workers at Delhi government’s Lok Nayak Hospital, sporting black ribbons on their arms, said in a video.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association India (FORDA) had called for the protest. Shivaji Dev Barman, president of FORDA, said that many patients do not show any symptom and by not quarantining healthcare workers, their family and friends will be exposed to the virus.

Dr. Barman said that FORDA had written to the Union Health Minister and the Delhi Health Minister to restore quarantine for all healthcare staff, but neither Minister had responded to them so far.